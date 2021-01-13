Helm (undisclosed) was designated as a non-roster player ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Hurricanes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Helm sustained a mysterious injury that prevented him from suiting up for multiple practices in training camp. The 33-year-old winger has spent his entire career with the Wings, but there are concerns that he could fall out of favor due to the arrival of Vladislav Namestnikov, and the expected emergence from 2018 sixth overall draft pick Filip Zadina.