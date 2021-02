Helm (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Predators.

It's unclear how Helm suffered the lower-body injury, but he was forced to leave the game having seen just 6:09 of ice time. Helm's absence likely won't affect much from a fantasy persepctive, as he's yet to record a point this season. In his stead, look for veteran Bobby Ryan to ascend into a top-six role for the remainder of Thursday's game.