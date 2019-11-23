Red Wings' Darren Helm: Good to go against Devils
Helm (lower body) is in the lineup Saturday versus New Jersey, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Helm will skate on Detroit's third line, alongside Luke Glendening and Andreas Athanasiou. In 23 games this season, Helm has scored two goals and tallied four assists, making him an easy-to-ignore commodity in fantasy.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Game-time call•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Not playing Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Game-time call•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Status uncertain for Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Reemerging as serviceable option•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.