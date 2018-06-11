Red Wings' Darren Helm: Leading buyout candidate for Detroit
Helm is the Red Wing most likely to be subjected to a contract buyout ahead of the 2018-19 season, theScore reports.
The speedy forward has three years remaining on a deal that comes with an annual cap hit of $3.85 million. Helm's 2017-18 campaign was strong by his standards, as he recorded 13 goals, 18 assists and 131 hits in 75 games, but Wings coach Jeff Blashill is antsy to see prospect Michael Rasmussen at the top level and that could render Helm expendable. Per CapFriendly, his total buyout cost would be $6.3 million spread over six years.
