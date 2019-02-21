Red Wings' Darren Helm: Likely to play Friday
Helm (undisclosed) is probable for Friday's game against the Wild.
Despite missing practice Friday, Helm is not in much danger of missing the next contest against the Wild. The Red Wings could always hold him out as a precaution, but this team has expressed a desire to stay as competitive as possible despite its seventh-place standing in the Atlantic Division.
