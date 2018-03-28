Helm registered a goal and two assists during 5-on-5 hockey in Tuesday's 5-2 home win over the Penguins.

Helm was starting a career-high 57.9 percent of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone heading into Tuesday's action, making this outburst seem all the more random. With five games remaining for the Red Wings, the speedy penalty-killing specialist has an outside chance of tying his career high in points set at 33 during the 2014-15 campaign. Currently, he's at 10 goals and 18 helpers through 70 games.