Red Wings' Darren Helm: Makes dent in scoresheet
Helm found the back of the net in Friday's 3-2 road loss to the Blue Jackets.
This was the ninth goal of the season for Helm, who has his moments offensively, but probably isn't on that many fantasy rosters as a penalty-killling specialist.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Dishing at steady clip•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Manages goal in high-scoring affair•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Suiting up Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Receives game-time-decision tag•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Misses practice Monday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scoring frenzy this weekend•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...