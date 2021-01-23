Helm (COVID-19 protocol) will make his season debut in Friday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Helm is expected to handle a bottom-six role in his season debut Friday. The 34-year-old played 68 games last year and accrued nine goals and seven assists.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Clears COVID-19 protocols•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Could debut against Chicago•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Season debut on hold•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Passes COVID-19 protocols•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Dealing with virus issues•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Gets dreaded non-roster label•