Red Wings' Darren Helm: Manages goal in high-scoring affair
Helm found the back of the net in Friday's 7-6 overtime road loss to the Islanders.
Thomas Greiss thought he had a save on Frans Nielsen, but the puck was actually idling behind him, and Helm swung around the net and promptly swept it into an exposed cage. That was only the sixth goal of the season for Helm -- who happened to be at the right place at the right time -- but no one has been mistaking the penalty-killing specialist for a fantasy prodigy since 33 points from the 2014-15 campaign stands as his career high through 10 years of NHL service time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Suiting up Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Receives game-time-decision tag•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Misses practice Monday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scoring frenzy this weekend•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Posts season-high three points•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Shows physical edge in Wednesday's return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...