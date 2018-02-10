Helm found the back of the net in Friday's 7-6 overtime road loss to the Islanders.

Thomas Greiss thought he had a save on Frans Nielsen, but the puck was actually idling behind him, and Helm swung around the net and promptly swept it into an exposed cage. That was only the sixth goal of the season for Helm -- who happened to be at the right place at the right time -- but no one has been mistaking the penalty-killing specialist for a fantasy prodigy since 33 points from the 2014-15 campaign stands as his career high through 10 years of NHL service time.