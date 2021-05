Helm finished the 2020-21 campaign with three goals and five assists through 47 contests.

Helm started a career-low 37.5 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone this season, which greatly affected his potential to put up fantasy-relevant numbers. The 34-year-old forward will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it'll be interesting to see where he lands after spending his first 14 years in Detroit.