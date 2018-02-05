Play

Helm sat out practice Monday with a lower-boyd malady.

According to coach Jeff Blashill, Helm is probable for Tuesday's clash with Boston. The center has five points in his three games back from a previous leg injury that saw him miss six straight outings in mid-January. The 30-year-old's absence could be as simple as the team easing him back into the lineup.

