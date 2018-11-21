Helm (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Helm's absence is expected to last for 6-to-8 weeks, so Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill moved Justin Abdelkader to the top line and he's setting up Tyler Bertuzzi for greater responsibility on the penalty kill. Speed is also a staple of Helm's game, but as long as Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou are healthy, they won't take much of a hit in that area without the injured pivot.