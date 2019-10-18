Helm scored a goal on two shots and had 15 PIM in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Calgary.

Helm scored Detroit's lone goal of the game, following up an Anthony Mantha breakaway to tap home the rebound for his third goal in the last four games. He also racked up a five-minute major for slashing and a 10-minute misconduct early in the third period. Helm scored just seven goals in 61 games last season, so his recent goal-scoring binge isn't likely to last.