Red Wings' Darren Helm: Not playing Thursday
Helm (lower body) will not play in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Helm was given a game-time label for Thursday's tilt, but he was ultimately unable to give it a go in what will be his first absence of the season. Luke Glendening seems the likely candidate to replace him in the lineup as the only other available forward.
