Play

Helm (lower body) will not play in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Helm was given a game-time label for Thursday's tilt, but he was ultimately unable to give it a go in what will be his first absence of the season. Luke Glendening seems the likely candidate to replace him in the lineup as the only other available forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories