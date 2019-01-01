Red Wings' Darren Helm: On verge of return
Helm (upper body) is expected to return Wednesday evening against the Flames "We'll make final determination tomorrow after pre-game skate but I expect him to be ready tomorrow," said Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
Helm is quick on his feet and that really helps him out in shorthanded situations and also in cases where the Wings create the odd-man rush. Still, the 31-year-old has recorded just one goal and five assists between 20 games this season, and he's essentially a replacement-level commodity in most fantasy setups.
