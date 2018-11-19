Helm (upper body) will miss six to eight weeks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This news should come as little surprise considering Detroit was hesitant to provide a timeline on Helm's injury earlier in the day. Typically when a team withholds information it suggests an injury could be more serious than perhaps initially thought. Furthermore, it allows the team to gather as much info as possible before sharing the specifics with the media. Meanwhile, Helm will now miss a significant amount of time and likely won't return until after the new year. In 20 games this season, the Red Wings' center has a goal and five assists.