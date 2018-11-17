Helm (upper body) will be "out for some time," according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Helm came up lame in Saturday's matinee against the Devils. The team is still trying to determine an exact prognosis for the speedy winger, but the news hasn't been promising since Helm left early in the first period of an eventual 3-2 overtime win.