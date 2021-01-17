Helm cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday but remains a non-roster player, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Helm will look to return to team activities Sunday, and it's unclear when he'll be ready for game action. The 33-year-old logged 68 games last season, posting 16 points and 102 shots on net.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Dealing with virus issues•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Gets dreaded non-roster label•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Misses another session•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Deemed unfit to practice•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Rare helper in typical loss•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Ready to rock•