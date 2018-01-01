Red Wings' Darren Helm: Performing at expected level this season
Helm recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in the first half of the 2017-18 campaign.
Those are predictable numbers for a guy who averages 15:47 of ice time in a utility role. The third-line checker and penalty-killing specialist isn't worth owning in most leagues, but he's known to light the lamp or set the table for a score once in a blue moon, as illustrated by his assist in the New Year's Eve win over the Penguins.
