Red Wings' Darren Helm: Picking up offensive pace
Helm has an assist in each of the last two games.
Here we have the sixth-highest paid forward on the Wings at $3.85 million annually, and Helm has four more years left on his contract before he'll become an unrestricted free agent. He's counted on heavily in shorthanded situations, having recorded 2:22 of ice time in that spot through the first five games. Helm's career high is 33 points (set in 2014-15), so he'll have to maintain a steady rate of production to reach that level in 2017-18.
