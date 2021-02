Helm notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Helm's third line with Luke Glendening and Adam Erne combined for two goals and five points in the contest. The 34-year-old Helm had the secondary assist on Glendening's opening tally in the first period, and also set up Erne in the third period for an insurance goal. Those helpers were Helm's first two points of the year in 13 contests. He's added 26 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and 12 hits.