Red Wings' Darren Helm: Pockets helper in loss
Helm posted an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Helm has been quiet lately with three points in his last 11 games. The 32-year-old winger is up to 10 points, 59 hits, 56 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through 42 outings this season. With a bottom-six role on a low-scoring Red Wings team, Helm likely isn't worth a look in fantasy.
