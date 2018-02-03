Red Wings' Darren Helm: Posts season-high three points
Helm scored a goal and collected two assists during Friday's 4-1 win over Carolina.
This was Helm's second outing back from a leg injury that cost him six games, so it's encouraging to see the speedy veteran mark the scoresheet three times. Unfortunately, the big night improved him to just five goals and 11 assists through 43 games, and it was also only his second multi-point showing of the season. As a result, there aren't many fantasy settings where Helm is a reliable option.
