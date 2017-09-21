Helm opened the scoring with a power-play tally in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime exhibition loss to the Penguins.

The fleet-footed pivot is set to make $3.85 million annually with a no-trade clause through the 2020-21 season. He's earned a consistent role on the penalty kill, but the power-play ice time has fallen a bit since the Red Wings made the coaching switch from Mike Babcock to Jeff Blashill two years ago. Helm added eight goals and nine assists over 50 games of an injury-plagued 2016-17, and there's only so much room for him to provide fantasy utility as a third-liner who seldom dips into the top six.