Helm is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Bruins but won't know for sure until the morning of the game, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Helm has played two games since returning from an injury but didn't take part in practice Friday. While it's unclear if his absence was related to the previous issue, confirmation of his availability should come at some point before the opening face-off Saturday.

