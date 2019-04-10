Red Wings' Darren Helm: Production slips in 2018-19
Helm's 2018-19 campaign consisted of seven goals, 10 assists and a career-worst minus-11 rating through 61 games.
Red Wings GM Ken Holland has been loyal to Helm over the years, as the speedy winger has procured four different contracts with the Original Six club. However, the Manitoban experienced a 14-point drop compared to the 2017-18 campaign, and his defense wasn't up to par as someone who is always sent out on the penalty kill. Helm has two years remaining on a five-year deal valued at $3.85 million annually, but college prospects Ryan Kuffner and Taro Hirose (to name a few) figure to give him a run for his money in training camp.
