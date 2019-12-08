Red Wings' Darren Helm: Production waning
Helm collected an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
Helm had a strong first month as a third-line winger, adding five points through 13 games in October, but he's merely tacked on a pair of helpers since then. The Manitoban should be left on the waiver wire in just about every type of fantasy league.
