Red Wings' Darren Helm: Projected to miss at least next four games
Helm (lower body) isn't expected back until after the All-Star break, according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
As a result, the speedy forward should be held out for at least the next four games. His absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as Helm has just 13 points (four goals, nine assists) along with a minus-5 rating through 41 games.
