Red Wings' Darren Helm: Questionable to return Tuesday
Helm (lower body) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators.
Helm suffered the injury in the second period. He produced a shorthanded assist in the first period and skated 4:57 prior to exiting the contest.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Reemerging as serviceable option•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scores fourth of the year•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Nets third goal in four games•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Resurfaces with opening goal•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Role disintegrating•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Production slips in 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.