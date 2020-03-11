Red Wings' Darren Helm: Rare helper in typical loss
Helm picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Detroit is last in the league in scoring by means of averaging only two goals per game, but Helm was able to defy the odds by snapping a 10-game pointless drought thanks to his secondary apple on a Christoffer Ehn tally. After a hot start to the season, Helm has only compiled nine goals and seven helpers through 68 contests.
