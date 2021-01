Helm (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Dallas.

Helm was considered a game-time call for Thursday's game as he's missed the past two games with an undisclosed issue. The 34-year-old has made just one appearance this year, logging 9:22 of ice time and two hits. He'll handle third-line duties with Valtteri Filppula and Taro Hirose for Thursday's game.