Red Wings' Darren Helm: Ready to rock
Helm (undisclosed) will play against the Bruins on Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Helm didn't participate in Friday's practice, but he's ready to go against the division rival. The 33-year-old winger has recorded 14 points through 56 games, but he adds a solid physical presence with 74 hits and 35 PIM.
