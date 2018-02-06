Play

Helm (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home contest against Boston.

While this certainly does not rule Helm out for the evening's game, it's a shame to see him even have the possibility of missing it, as he had been finding a nice groove recently to the tune of a goal and four assists in the last two contests. If the veteran forward can't go, David Booth figures to enter the lineup in his place.

