Red Wings' Darren Helm: Receives game-time-decision tag
Helm (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home contest against Boston.
While this certainly does not rule Helm out for the evening's game, it's a shame to see him even have the possibility of missing it, as he had been finding a nice groove recently to the tune of a goal and four assists in the last two contests. If the veteran forward can't go, David Booth figures to enter the lineup in his place.
