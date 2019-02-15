Red Wings' Darren Helm: Records first second-half apple
Helm picked up an assist and a plus-1 rating over 15:04 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Helm saw more than 15 minutes of ice time (15:04) for the first time since Feb. 2 in the earlier matchup with the Senators. It's possible that his goal scored against Ottawa last time around led to his increased role and it paid off again. While his showing against the Sens is encouraging, the veteran's 2018-19 hasn't been. Through 37 games, Helm has notched just 12 points, likely leading to his noticeable drop in ice time. Helm's 14:19 average TOI is his lowest in a season since 2010-11.
