Helm set up a Dylan Larkin goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Helm seems rejuvenated with Steve Yzerman now pulling the strings as general manager of the Red Wings. Despite averaging only 12:19 of ice time, the industrious winger has four goals and an assist through 12 games. Don't look now, but Helm can be used as a budget option when the slate is heavy in DFS formats.