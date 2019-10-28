Red Wings' Darren Helm: Reemerging as serviceable option
Helm set up a Dylan Larkin goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
Helm seems rejuvenated with Steve Yzerman now pulling the strings as general manager of the Red Wings. Despite averaging only 12:19 of ice time, the industrious winger has four goals and an assist through 12 games. Don't look now, but Helm can be used as a budget option when the slate is heavy in DFS formats.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scores fourth of the year•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Nets third goal in four games•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Resurfaces with opening goal•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Role disintegrating•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Production slips in 2018-19•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Chips in with helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.