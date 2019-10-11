Red Wings' Darren Helm: Resurfaces with opening goal
Helm opened the scoring for the Red Wings in Thursday's 4-2 road win over the Canadiens.
Helm carefully tracked the puck off a rebound for his first goal of the young season. Considering he's largely been phased out of the offense in favor of younger wingers, the tally had to have felt great for the 12th-year Red Wing donning No. 43.
