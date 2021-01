Helm (undisclosed) had one shot and was plus-1 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars. He also won four of his five faceoff attempts.

Helm missed two games with his unknown ailment but the 34-year-old was back in action on Detroit's third line. Never a big offensive contributor even during his prime, Helm is a strictly a real-life role player at this stage of his career and is not a fantasy asset.