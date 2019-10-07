Red Wings' Darren Helm: Role disintegrating
Helm is caught in a fourth-line role with the Red Wings, as evidenced by his scant ice-time average (11:37) through the first two games.
Yes, it's extremely early in the season, but the Red Wings are doing just fine with Helm on the bottom line. While long-time Wings GM Ken Holland had been partial to the speedy center -- signing him to four different contracts with uninterrupted service time -- the Original Six club is depending more on its youth movement under team legend and Holland successor, Steve Yzerman. As a result, Helm should be passed over in just about every fantasy hockey format.
