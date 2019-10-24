Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scores fourth of the year
Helm scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
The 32-year-old finished off a pretty passing play with linemates Justin Abdelkader and Jacob De La Rose, driving a one-timer past Ottawa goalie Anders Nilsson from the slot. Helm is seeing just under 12 minutes of ice time per game, but has four goals in his last seven contests.
