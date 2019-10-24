Play

Helm scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

The 32-year-old finished off a pretty passing play with linemates Justin Abdelkader and Jacob De La Rose, driving a one-timer past Ottawa goalie Anders Nilsson from the slot. Helm is seeing just under 12 minutes of ice time per game, but has four goals in his last seven contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories