Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scores in win over Canucks
Helm scored a goal and recorded a game-high five shots on net through 15:49 of ice time during Monday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.
The speedster has now posted two goals, two assists and 10 shots through his past four games to put a slow start in the rearview mirror. However, he's still a far cry from being a reliable contributor in most fantasy settings. Helm is beginning 58.3 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and isn't receiving consistent power-play time, so despite his recent surge, it's probably still wise to avoid the 31-year-old forward outside of deep formats.
