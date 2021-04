Helm scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.

Helm deflected a Troy Stecher shot for the opening tally at 1:48 of the second period. Forty seconds later, Viktor Arvidsson tied the game for the Predators, who added six more goals in their blowout win. The 34-year-old Helm is up to three tallies, seven points, 63 shots on goal, 32 hits and a minus-4 rating through 33 contests.