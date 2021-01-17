Helm (Covid-19 protocols) will require at least two weeks to regain his physical form before drawing into the lineup, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

While Helm reportedly took to the ice for morning skate Saturday, the veteran winger has a lot of catching up to do in order to get back into playing shape. "You miss that much time, 14 days of not exercising basically, it's going to take a little bit," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Saturday. Based on the timeline from his bench boss, Helm should miss at least seven more contests.