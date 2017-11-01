Red Wings' Darren Helm: Secures two points
Helm registered a goal and an assist Tuesday, making an impact in a 5-3 home win over the Coyotes.
Helm's helper came first, and then he further supported his fantasy owners with an empty-net tally for his first two-point effort of the season. The penalty-killing specialist is very inconsistent in the attacking zone and his career shooting percentage of 8.0 leaves a lot to be desired. Leave him on the waiver wire or as a low-end streaming option in deep leagues.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: First multi-point effort in over 12 months•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Finds twine in tough home loss•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Picking up offensive pace•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Pots preseason goal on power play•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Exposed by Red Wings•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Ready to return Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...