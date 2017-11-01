Helm registered a goal and an assist Tuesday, making an impact in a 5-3 home win over the Coyotes.

Helm's helper came first, and then he further supported his fantasy owners with an empty-net tally for his first two-point effort of the season. The penalty-killing specialist is very inconsistent in the attacking zone and his career shooting percentage of 8.0 leaves a lot to be desired. Leave him on the waiver wire or as a low-end streaming option in deep leagues.