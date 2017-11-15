Helm (undisclosed) will sit out Wednesday's contest with Calgary, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Helm was already a question mark for the game, though it's unclear if his absence is expected to extend until Detroit's next game, Friday against Buffalo. With Helm out, expect Luke Witkowski to enter the lineup, though he'll be hard pressed to replicate the contributions that the speedy Helm brings to the team as a bottom-six forward.