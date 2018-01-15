Helm (lower body) will not suit up against the Stars on Tuesday.

Despite missing two straight outings, Helm is still considered day-to-day. With the veteran sidelined -- in addition to Justin Abdelkader (lower body) -- the club gave Dominic Turgeon his NHL debut Sunday. The Red Wings have a few days off prior to Saturday's tilt versus Carolina, which could give Helm the time he needs to recover.

