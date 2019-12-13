Red Wings' Darren Helm: Sets tone for rare win
Helm found the back of the net in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Helm opened the scoring to help the Red Wings snap a 12-game losing streak. Unfortunately, after a hot start to the season, the veteran winger has just eight points through 32 games and 12:20 of average ice time.
