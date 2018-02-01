Play

Helm compiled three hits and a blocked shot in 14:11 of ice time during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

While he didn't find the scoresheet, Helm played with some grit after missing the previous six games with a leg injury. The veteran forward doesn't have much fantasy upside, but his speed and willingness to get physical make him a useful depth piece for the Red Wings.

