Helm (undisclosed) took part in pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Sabres, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Helm should slot into his usual bottom-six role Friday, centering David Booth and Scott Wilson on the Red Wings fourth line. The veteran forward has been a solid depth scorer for Detroit this season, notching three goals and four assists in 18 contests.

