Helm (lower body) is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Helm exited Tuesday's loss to the Senators, and he's still feeling the lingering effects of the injury. If the 32-year-old is unable to heal up in time, either Givani Smith or Christoffer Ehn are expected to fill the void.

