Red Wings' Darren Helm: Status uncertain for Thursday
Helm (lower body) is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Helm exited Tuesday's loss to the Senators, and he's still feeling the lingering effects of the injury. If the 32-year-old is unable to heal up in time, either Givani Smith or Christoffer Ehn are expected to fill the void.
More News
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Reemerging as serviceable option•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Scores fourth of the year•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Nets third goal in four games•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Resurfaces with opening goal•
-
Red Wings' Darren Helm: Role disintegrating•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.