Helm (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's afternoon matchup with Boston, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Helm has yet to see his injury clarified, but head coach Jeff Blashill reiterated that the forward is considered day-to-day. The 33-year-old has just 12 points through 54 games this year so his absence likely won't affect much from a fantasy perspective. Expect Helm to be re-evaluated again prior to Tuesday's matchup in Buffalo.